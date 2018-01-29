MEMORY LANE: Postcard shows Grantham Market Place as it was in early 1800s

This is a scan of a postcard brought into the Journal office by reader John Barker of Sproxton.

The postcard, we think, dates from the 1920s (possibly 1922?) and shows a bustling Grantham Market Place as it was depicted by an artist in 1805.

The sender of the postcard was staying at the Blue Ram Hotel in Westgate, which they described on the back of the postcard as “a nice place . . . plenty to eat and comfortable”, and wrote they were too tired to hit the town on night of their arrival.

The postcard, incidentally, was printed by Lyne & Son of Westgate, Grantham.