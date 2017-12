Have your say

Journal Memory Lane reader Mike Bellamy dropped off this old photograph from his working days in around 1965.

Mike is pictured on the third row back, second from right, with his workmates from number 13 shop at Ruston’s/Wisemans factory, which used to be situated on London Road in Grantham.

Also pictured are J. Kelham, J. Love, N. Locking and A. Clegg.

The factory was demolished in 1989 and is now the site of B&Q, Marks & Spencer etc.