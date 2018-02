Have your say

This aerial shot of Grantham’s Wyndham Park was snapped in 1978.

Belton Lane runs along the bottom of the photograph, with the park’s paddling pool area clearly visible just above in the centre of shot.

On the left of the frame is Wyndham Park Nursery School as it was then, whilst the park’s swimming pool (top) had become a skateboard park.

The horseshoe shape of the miniature railway (right) is quite recognisable, with the park’s famous white bridge not far away.