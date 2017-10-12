WHAT’S ON: Autumn Fayre at Belton House this weekend

Have your say

Belton House celebrates its annual Autumn Fayre this Saturday and Sunday.

Seasonal activities and outdoor entertainment will be on offer over the weekend, as well as a chance to explore Belton House’s history and 1,300 acres of deer park.

The two day Autumn Fayre offers families the chance to immerse themselves in all things autumnal, from learning forest skills with Silverback Bushcraft, and den building in Lincolnshire’s largest outdoor adventure playground, to exploring autumn with the RSPB’s Nature’s Colour trail.

New for 2017, chainsaw artist Andrew Frost will be creating live action wood carvings on Sunday in preparation for Belton House’s Christmas display.

Browse a selection of handmade arts, crafts and foods that celebrate the best regional produce. With local traders selling a variety of foods, vintage linens, handmade jewellery, leather bags, garden items, home décor and more, the fayre promises there will be a treat to be found by all.

The Wobbly Bodger will also be demonstrating traditional artisan heritage crafts as he creates fan carved birds over the weekend.

Plus, four-legged friends needn’t miss out on the fun, with Lincolnshire Greyhound Trust’s annual greyhound walk around the parkland taking place on Sunday, starting at 11am.

The Autumn Fayre will take place at Belton House from 9.30am till 5.30pm, with different activities throughout the weekend.

Grounds admission applies. Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/belton-house for more information.