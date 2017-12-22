WHAT’S ON: Enjoy a free family day out with Bransby rescue horses

Equine lovers could do worse than spending a free family day out at the award-winning Bransby Horses rescue and welfare centre at Bransby, near Lincoln.

Founder Peter Hunt rescued his first horse Sally in 1947. He moved to Bransby to start the charity in 1968 – and Sally came too.

From humble beginnings and thanks to one man’s dedication to relieve suffering and to provide a safe haven, Bransby Horses is now one of the UK’s largest equine welfare charities, relying entirely on public donations to provide much needed care for hundreds of horses, ponies, donkeys and mules each year.

A free day out at Bransby Horses includes learning sessions, meet the horses and ponies, children’s play park, gift shop and cafe.

Bransby Horses is open 362 days a year, from 10am till 4pm, only closing Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, .

For more information about Bransby Horses, and how you might help with horse and pony adoption schemes and various donation options, visit www.bransbyhorses.co.uk or call 01427 788464.