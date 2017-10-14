WHAT’S ON: Roll a pumpkin at Easton Walled Gardens

Easton Walled Gardens’ Original Pumpkin Rolling Event is back at during half term week, running from October 18 till 29 on its usual opening days (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday).

Half term at Easton Walled Gardens is full of fun, laughter and games including its famous pumpkin rolling event, chocolate workshops for children and spooky Halloween story walks with the legendary Tom the Tale Teller.

There is no better pumpkin rolling event than the Original Pumpkin Rolling Event at Easton Walled Gardens. Others may try to emulate but where else has the magnificent terraces that are perfect for rolling your pumpkin as far as you can? You might even claim the winner’s title!

There will be lots of other creative activities taking place around the gardens. Make your own wind streamer, plant a hyacinth bulb or a conker, or relax with some colouring or puzzles. The Wren Trail has had a Halloween makeover too.

On Wednesday, October 25, join the Mini Chocolate Workshop. Designed specifically for children, this Halloween-themed mini workshop will have children hand-rolling their own truffles, piping caramels and dipping chunks of honeycomb, before taking their handmade goodies away in their own pretty boxes.

Book online at www.visiteaston.co.uk/shop/tickets/childrens-mini-chocolate-workshops.

The amazing Tom the Tale Teller will be telling spooky Halloween stories around the garden on Thursday, October 26.

His story walks are always popular, full of enthusiasm and excitement. Follow Tom around the garden, stopping off for a tale or two along the way.

Book online at www.visiteaston.co.uk/shop/tickets/halloween-story-walk