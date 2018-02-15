WHAT’S ON: Snowdrop Week begins at Easton Walled Gardens

Easton Walled Gardens opens its gates for Snowdrop Week this weekend and there is no better place to enjoy swathes of snowdrops, aconites and hellebores as well as innovative spring planting schemes, all spread over 12 acres of beautiful, 400-year-old restored gardens.

The gardens will open daily from Sunday to February 25, 11am-4pm.

Guided tours will be available to book in advance with garden owner Ursula Cholmeley and senior gardener, Ollie Ryan-Moore.

The tours will take place before the gardens open to the general public giving visitors an exclusive, behind the scenes look at the snowdrops with advice on how to grow and divide snowdrops, as well as giving tips on naturalising your own collection.

Visitors can also buy rare snowdrops for sale from horticultural expert and galanthophile Jackie Murray.

Easton Walled Gardens owner Ursula Cholmeley said: “Snowdrop Week is a magical time of year and it signifies the approach of spring and the beginning of our open season. We love to welcome visitors to the gardens to view our extensive display of snowdrops, aconites, hellebores and many other early spring flowers.”

A new addition this year, Easton Walled Gardens is presenting a botanical art exhibition entitled ‘A Year in the Garden’ featuring three established and talented local artists.

The exhibition will host the work of Norma Gregory, Dawn Wright and Sue Vize, all artists each with their own unique style of expressing the art of botanical drawing and painting. The art exhibition runs from Saturday until Sunday, March 11.

Normal garden admission applies. Free admission for Friends of Easton Walled Gardens.