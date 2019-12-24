Arms factory BMARC opened on Grantham's Springfield Road in 1938, employing 150 people, but during World War II up to 6,000 worked there.

BMARC also had a central role to play for many years in the town when it came to night life.

BMARC Social Club became the place to be after the demise of Ruston and Hornsby, and it encouraged the town boxing club, the town band and the burgeoning rock 'n' roll music scene in the 1950s.