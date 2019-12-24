Home   Lifestyle   Article

BMARC club was the hub of Grantham nightlife in the 1950s and 1960s

By John Burgess
Published: 17:30, 24 December 2019

Arms factory BMARC opened on Grantham's Springfield Road in 1938, employing 150 people, but during World War II up to 6,000 worked there.

BMARC also had a central role to play for many years in the town when it came to night life.

BMARC Social Club became the place to be after the demise of Ruston and Hornsby, and it encouraged the town boxing club, the town band and the burgeoning rock 'n' roll music scene in the 1950s.

