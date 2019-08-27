Snapped 50 years ago, Grantham FC were pictured in the Journal at the start of the 1969-70 season.

And with the advent of the FA Trophy competition for non-League professional clubs, Journal sports editor Jeff Wyles was speculating on the Gingerbreads’ chances of making it to Wembley following their recent successes in the much tougher FA Cup.

In 1964-65, between the departure of Jimmy Rayner to Notts County and the appointment of Terry Bly as player-manager, Grantham had struggled to get through even the first round of the FA Cup.