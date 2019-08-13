Personnel at RAF Spitalgate (now Prince William of Gloucester Barracks) had their first close-up look at the highly successful jump-jet, the Harrier, when two of the planes made a special courtesy visit to the camp back in 1969.

One of the craft, piloted by Sqn Ldr Don Riches, was the plane which had set a record-breaking time from New York to London in a recent Transatlantic air race.

Piloting the other plane, Sqn Ldr Dick Le Brocq, who was Commanding Officer of the Harrier conversion unit at RAF Wittering, said his craft was only a month old.