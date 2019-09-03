Brownie pack leader taught at Spitalgate School
This photo shows Great Ponton brownie pack in around 1930, with their leader Miss Wilcox who later taught at Spitalgate School.
Her assistant was Bessie Short and others in the picture include Muriel Tomlin, Edith Ward, Ida Coulson, Kathleen Bullimore, Doreen Watchorn, Ruby and Eva Caswell, Leila Milne and Hilda Houltby.
College blaze lasted for hours
