These young girls are part of the Corpus Christi procession of St Mary the Immaculate Church back in June of 1957.

The procession is pictured heading from Brook Street and crossing the road at the bottom of Watergate to proceed up North Street and back to the church on the corner of North Parade and Barrowby Road.

The building on the left is still in situ, occupied by Chris O’Connor Cycles and MRSG model railway shop.