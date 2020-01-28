The first photograph shows a parade going past Boots store on London Road in 1952. This was when Boots still had two Grantham branches, the other being on the northern end of the High Street at the time.

This most ornate of buildings, arguably the most attractive structure on the High Street, was purpose-built for the store and opened back in 1898.

Memory Lane (26905118)

The shop had moved there from its original location in the Market Place, where they had first opened six years earlier.