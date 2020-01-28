Home   Lifestyle   Article

Grantham's Boots has had many shops and locations over the years

By John Burgess
-
Published: 14:15, 28 January 2020

The first photograph shows a parade going past Boots store on London Road in 1952. This was when Boots still had two Grantham branches, the other being on the northern end of the High Street at the time.

This most ornate of buildings, arguably the most attractive structure on the High Street, was purpose-built for the store and opened back in 1898.

Memory Lane
The shop had moved there from its original location in the Market Place, where they had first opened six years earlier.

