Take a walk down the Grantham Journal's Memory Lane
This old postcard was submitted by Journal reader John Challands and shows a still familiar Grantham scene.
We are guessing the original photo was snapped between 1911, after the Market Cross was re-installed, and before 1915 when the Blue Sheep Inn closed as a pub.
It later became a tea shop and booking office for Bland’s coaches and taxis.
