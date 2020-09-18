£1.25 million to be invested in Grantham's high street heritage

An investment of £1.25 million will be made in Grantham’s town centre after it was awarded a grant by the government.

The town has been confirmed today (Saturday) as one of 68 High Street Heritage Action Zones in England to receive funding to restore historic properties and regenerate public realm areas.

South Kesteven District Council has been awarded £876,540 from Historic England as part of the Government’s High Street Heritage Action Zone programme. The council will contribute £375,660 in match funding, with a further £192,000 expected to be provided from the private sector.

Grantham High Street (16705595)

The four-year programme is part of a £95 million package of historic high street regeneration funding announced by Government last year and will be administered by the council’s economic development and regeneration company, InvestSK.

The project will focus on the restoration of historic properties and public realm works in Grantham’s town centre, interpretation of heritage, and the creation of tools to support future planning and decision making.

Residents and other stakeholders will have the opportunity to get involved in the process and to explore the history and heritage of Grantham through talks, workshops, exhibitions and cultural events.

Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, SKDC cabinet member for culture and visitor economy, said: “Grantham is a beautiful town with huge potential for growth and development. I’m delighted we’ve been successful in our bid to become a High Street Heritage Action Zone and pleased to secure this funding that will ignite an exciting programme of regeneration in the heart of the historic town.

“For this project to deliver most value for Grantham, we’ll be running a comprehensive programme of community engagement and I’d encourage residents, businesses and other key local stakeholders to take part and share their views and ideas to help shape decision making.”

Councillor Kelham Cooke, leader of SKDC and chairman of InvestSK, said: “The High Street Heritage Action Zone project is another example of our commitment to invest in our district. By working with the community to conserve and protect the heritage of Grantham, we’ll be further enhancing the town for the benefit of our residents and visitors, and future-proofing its appeal as a great place to do business.”

The High Street Heritage Action Zone project will focus on areas of Grantham’s town centre which fall within the local Conservation Area and the majority of capital works funding will be focused on Westgate, Market Place and the High Street. Cultural and community engagement activities will cover a wider area of the town.

To find out more about the High Street Heritage Action Zone and register your interest in taking part in the consultation programme, contact InvestSK by emailing heritage@investsk.co.uk or calling 01476 406374.