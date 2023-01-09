A stunning four-bedroom barn conversion with scenic views is on the market for £1,500,000.

Situated to the south east of Lenton near Ingoldsby, a four-bedroom stone barn conversion could fetch £1,500,000 after being listed for sale.

The property is laid out in a striking shape that wraps around a courtyard and is described as "exceptional", "well maintained" and "spacious".

A stunning four bedroom barn conversion is up for sale. Photo: Fine and Country (61745459)

Estate Agents, Fine and Country, have listed the property, which sits on a 1.25 acre plot just less than 10 miles from Grantham.

The barn conversion comes with four double bedrooms, all with ensuite, as well as a well-equipped kitchen and breakfast room and four receptions.

A double garage also sits on the site, with an electric charging point and plenty of off road parking.

A stunning four bedroom barn conversion is up for sale. Photo: Fine and Country (61745456)

There are also solar panels and a rainwater harvesting feature and the property is surrounded by fine views of the south Lincolnshire countryside.

The listing reads: "Surrounded by glorious, rolling countryside in South Lincolnshire and sitting on 1.25 acres, an impressive four bedroom barn conversion of the highest calibre has used quality materials combined with top specification interior fittings and appliances, its stunning interior flooded with natural light.

A stunning four bedroom barn conversion is up for sale. Photo: Fine and Country (61745453)

"A masterful fusion of the traditional with the contemporary has created a unique family home with a superb connection to the outside.

A stunning four bedroom barn conversion is up for sale. Photo: Fine and Country (61745433)

"The expansive, immaculately landscaped gardens can be appreciated from every room with formal symmetry in the courtyard imbuing a sense of serenity where the reflection pool flows into an outstretching rill and where steps from the elevated paved patios lead to gravel gardens and well stocked, curving beds.

"The boundaries are marked by post and rail fencing enclosed by gates onto a long gravelled drive which provides a copious amount of parking by the house."

A stunning four bedroom barn conversion is up for sale. Photo: Fine and Country (61745464)

A stunning four bedroom barn conversion is up for sale. Photo: Fine and Country (61745436)

A stunning four bedroom barn conversion is up for sale. Photo: Fine and Country (61745439)

A stunning four bedroom barn conversion is up for sale. Photo: Fine and Country (61745442)

A stunning four bedroom barn conversion is up for sale. Photo: Fine and Country (61745445)

A stunning four bedroom barn conversion is up for sale. Photo: Fine and Country (61745448)

To find out more, visit: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/63531477/

Got a story? Email comment@granthamjournal.co.uk