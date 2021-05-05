£1.5 million improvements to Grantham railway station completed with an extra 115 parking spaces

More than 100 extra car parking spaces have been created at Grantham railway station as part of a £1.5 million improvement scheme.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has added 115 additional spaces with the completion of a new car park built on former disused land by the station.

The full length of Station Road and the existing car park have also been enhanced and made safer with new crossing points, road markings, walking routes, CCTV and upgraded street lighting, all creating a new gateway to Grantham.

The revamped entrance to Grantham railway station. (46864126)

A revamped taxi rank and customer drop-off area completes the improvements delivered as part of the project.

As part of LNER’s commitment to deliver additional value to the local economy, the dedicated project team has worked with local suppliers and sourced materials from the Lincolnshire region wherever possible.

David Horne, managing director at LNER, said: “Grantham is a key destination on the LNER route, so we are pleased to be able to enhance the experience for customers using the station.

An extra 115 parking spaces have been created at Grantham railway station. (46864025)

"The 115 new car parking spaces and wider improvements we’ve made to Station Road, make it much easier for people to choose the train when travelling across the region and beyond.”

To celebrate Grantham’s historic ties to the railway, the car park has been given the name, Mallard, after the famous locomotive that achieved a world speed record for steam locomotion just south of Grantham in 1938.

Grantham is also one of LNER’s managed car parks to benefit from a parking offer. Customers can currently park for £5 per day after 09.30 Monday to Friday, or for those having a long weekend, park anytime Friday to Monday for just £12.