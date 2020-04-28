Home   News   Article

1,500 people in South Kesteven volunteer during coronavirus outbreak as district council coordinates community response

By Grantham Reporter
-
comment@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 17:12, 28 April 2020
 | Updated: 17:13, 28 April 2020

Around 1,500 people in South Kesteven are volunteering their services to help the vulnerable during the coronavirus outbreak.

South Kesteven District Council is working with key partners to ensure a co-ordinated community response is helping the most vulnerable residents.

Among the latest organisations to work alongside the council are Grantham BHive, part of South Lincolnshire Blind Society, and Evergreen Care Trust in Stamford.

Read more
CoronavirusGranthamHuman Interest

More by this author

Grantham Reporter
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE