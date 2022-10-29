A recycling business in Grantham held a ceremony to officially open its new incinerator that is "the most modern of its kind in the UK".

The team at Environcom officially opened the new Gas Energy Recovery Incinerator (GERI) at the company's site in Spittlegate Level, Grantham on Friday October 28.

Environcom explained that GERI is "the most modern plant of its kind in the UK" and was designed and built by UK manufacturer, AIC Group.

The Gas Energy Recovery Incinerator (GERI) was officially opened. (60293481)

By law as a fridge plant, the company must collect all the refrigerant gas and the gas used to create the insulation and then ensure these gases are destroyed by high temperature incineration, which can now be done with its new incinerator.

CEO of Environcom, Cris Stephenson explained that before GERI, the business had to use "ageing" external incinerators that are "well over 15 years old and are increasingly unreliable and inefficient".

Cris added: "What is more, our plant actually recovers some of the energy, it’s not just total incineration."

From left: Bill Crosby, engineering director, Colin Buchan, chairman and Cris Stephenson, CEO. (60293490)

GERI also produces heating and hot water for the Environcom site, reducing the business' carbon footprint.

Environcom chairman Colin Buchan complimented the team, saying they had done “a fantastic job”.

“[GERI] struggled a bit to get going. We had a fire which set the thing back and then another fire, but I really believed in it," said Colin.

"My wife and children were very passionate about it as well. They helped to persuade me to keep the show on the road, which I have done.

Colin Buchan, chairman. (60293478)

"It was always going to work. It was just a matter of fine tuning it and it’s now working, and probably achieving more than we ever thought it would."

Colin explained that Environcom divert less than one per cent of waste received to landfill, recycling or reusing the rest.

He continued: "It is something we should be very proud of. It is a good thing to be doing and it is something the people of Grantham should be proud of.

The Gas Energy Recovery Incinerator (GERI) at Environcom. (60293495)

"We may look like a dirty factory from the road side, but we are not spewing out smoke or dirt. What we are actually doing is cleaning the place up.

"We have got a great team here who are innovative. You cannot just buy one of these things [like GERI] in.

"I think we are setting standards and there are very few places like this to start with.

Bill Crosby, engineering director. (60293475)

"It is a substantial investment, but we believe it is worth it."