£10 day-rate parking in Welham Street car park blasted

A planned increase from £3 to £10 for all-day parking at the Welham Street car park in Grantham has been slammed.

South Kesteven District Council proposes the hike in a new Leisure Tariff, which will also see a new £1.50 rate for less than four hours, replacing the current £2.50 charge.

A council report said this tariff forms part of an agreement made with Savoy, the operators of the planned new cinema at St Peter’s Hill, though it would be available for all short-term users of the car park. The cheaper rate for upto four hours would help people wanting to watch a movie and enjoy a meal.

It said: “The primary purpose of the targeted “Leisure Tariff” is to establish the new destination for a leisure experience in the town centre.”

However, a council consultation on the planned parking charges attracted 16 letters of objection from those who park all day.

Staff at the Trust House Lincolnshire Charity say they will be unable to meet the extra £35pw parking charge and will have to park in nearby streets instead. Volunteers would also start claiming parking expenses, thus harming the finances of the charity which helps those affected by rape and sexual abuse.

A volunteer at Grantham Museum says some volunteers cannot walk the longer distance to cheaper car parks and the museum would see fewer volunteers. Businesses also warned the charges would be too much for their staff. The Grantham Physiotherapy Practice warned “without access to parking at an affordable price my business will have to downscale.”

SKDC’s cabinet was due to consider the report yesterday and make a recommendation to the Thursday January 25 meeting of its full council.