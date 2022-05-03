Work to replace the roof of a village church after its lead was stolen has been completed.

Work on the north aisle roof at St James's Church in Skillington has been carried out together with the repair and replacement of guttering, drainpipes and stonework. This follows work on the south aisle and Lady Chapel at the end of 2020.

The lead was stolen in April 2019 so replacement has taken three years. The new roofing material is terne-coated stainless steel which weathers to resemble lead but has little scrap value.

Roof repairs at St James's Church have been completed. (56405172)

The cost of the recent work added up to more than £60,000, taking the total spent on roof repairs and other work above £100,000.

The money was raised though local fund-raising and, especially, from seven different grants. Grants were received from National Churches Trust, Marshalls Charity, All Churches Trust, Kochan Trust, JW Wright Trust, Headley Trust, and John Warren Foundation.

Graham Page, secretary of Skillington Parochial Church Council, said: “We are most grateful to all the charities who helped fund this work. The support of people in Skillington was also essential and it is good to know that our neighbours value the church building as an important part of the village.

Lead was stolen from St James's Church in 2019. (56405174)

“As well as replacing the roof lead we have been able to make the building reasonably weatherproof. The next target is to carry out much overdue work inside and, we hope, to improve the facilities.

“For the exterior work we have been delighted with the work done by the main contractor, The LeadWorks, and by the project architects, Soul Architects.”