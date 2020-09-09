£100 stolen from woman as she uses self-service checkout at M&S in Grantham

A shopper at Grantham's M&S store had a purse stolen from her this afternoon as she used the self-service checkout.

The woman was using the checkout at the London Road store at 12.20pm when her purse was taken. The purse was dropped but around £100 was stolen.

Witnesses say the suspect, a woman, was chased by two people, including a M&S member of staff, towards Station Road East but she got away.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: "We’ll be looking at CCTV to see if we can identify the offender."

If anybody has information about the incident they should call police on 101, quoting incident number 165 of September 9.