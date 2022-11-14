A man ran a distance of over 100km in one go on Remembrance Day to raise money for charity in memory of his grandfather, who served during the Second World War.

Rob Taylor, 32, took on the monumental challenge of running over 100km from Chartwell House in Kent, the residence of Winston Churchill to the White Cliffs of Dover on Friday for Alzheimer's Society.

Originally from Long Bennington, Rob now lives in Wiltshire, decided to embark on the ultra marathon in memory of his grandfather Harvey Taylor, who served in the Second World War and succumbed to Alzheimer's.

The former King's School pupil aimed to complete the challenge in 11 hours and 11 minutes, and his overall running time ran very close to his target,

Rob said: "My running time was 11 hours and 29 minutes, with nutrition station, technical glitches and getting lost, a total of 13:43:59 which I’m taking as my official time.

"It was a personal journey of epic proportions. My family came out in full force and was every bit of energy that I needed to complete that. To say I’m overjoyed would be an understatement.

Rob Taylor in training for his 108km challenge. (60145230)

"I documented the journey on Instagram roughly every 10k if you want to watch a man suffer (@100toRemember)."

With the challenge taking place on Remembrance Day, Rob explained that he wanted to "give a nod to those who fought in the Second World War as my grandfather did", with Chartwell House and the White Cliffs of Dover "representing something very symbolic for the war".

Rob's efforts have raised over £2,400 for Alzheimer's Society.

Rob is running in memory of his grandfather, Harvey Taylor, who fought in WWII (54092132)

To donate, visit: https://justgiving.com/fundraising/100toremember

Rob added: "I can’t say how happy I am with this run in general and closing off what has been an amazing campaign throughout the year."