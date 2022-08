A 100km pipeline, starting from Grantham, is to be installed to stop areas running out of water.

Anglian Water wants to build the pipe from Grantham to Norfolk in a bid to transport water to places that need it.

It says the plan is crucial in keeping the taps turned on in rain-deprived areas, which is something especially relevant with drought conditions across Lincolnshire.

Anglian Water's proposed pipeline between Grantham and Norfolk. Photo: Anglian Water (58657244)

The cross-county infrastructure will require approval from numerous councils, with South Kesteven District Council now giving the green light to a major chunk of it.

Anglian Water says that the importance of the pipeline "cannot be understated" and "it is critical in helping us secure water supplies across our region for many years to come."

The main 95km pipeline will flow south from Grantham towards Peterborough, then east to Bexwell near King’s Lynn.

The plans also include a reservoir capable of holding 30 million litres, and a 4km pipe spur between Welby Heath and an existing reservoir at Harrowby.

Anglian Water says the East of England faces huge water supply challenges over the coming years.

It hopes to move water from northern areas with plenty of rainfall to dryer areas which are starved of it.

Initial works are planned for later this year if full approval is granted, with the pipeline expected to be running by 2025.

The plans have also been submitted to North Kesteven District Council, Peterborough City Council, Fenland District Council and the Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk.

Anglian Water unveiled similar plans to connect Lincoln and Elsham near Scunthorpe with a 60km pipe last month.

The application states: "The East of England is officially classed as water stressed, meaning we must make careful use of this precious resource to balance supply and demand in the region.

"To tackle this challenge, Anglian Water is taking a twin-track approach to planning for the future, reducing demand through reducing leakage, installing smart meters and investing in water efficiency measures whilst also looking at new ways to supply water, reducing the amount of water taken from rivers and boreholes."