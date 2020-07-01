The trust which runs Grantham Hospital says 123 clinical staff have been transferred to other hospitals after the A&E unit was downgraded and temporary changes made on site.

The staff have been moved to other hospitals within the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust following the downgrading of the A&E unit to an urgent treatment centre on June 22 and the removal of medical wards. The trust is increasing the number of elective patients at Grantham hospital, including the transfer of chemotherapy, cancer surgery and other surgery from across Lincolnshire.

The trust says the changes are temporary and will be in place until at least March 31, 2021.