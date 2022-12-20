The repair of an iconic apple sculpture and funding for a community centre are among projects benefitting from £13,000 worth of grants.

Grants totalling more than £13,000 have been approved in the latest funding round of South Kesteven District Council’s Community Fund.

The awards will help to deliver life-saving equipment, increase community activities and fund the replacement of a popular heritage sculpture.

Elizabeth Bowskill and Glenda Rousseau by the collapsed apple scultpure in the senory garden, Wyndham Park. (60830236)

An iconic apple sculpture in Wyndham Park’s Sensory Garden in Grantham can now be replaced thanks to a £3,200 award to the Wyndham Park Forum.

The money will fund replacement of the wooden sculpture of a hand holding an apple, which has deteriorated beyond repair.

The sculpture is a favourite location for pictures which businesses and organisations use in publications to advertise the town.

Jubilee Church Life Centre hosted its annual ‘Celebrate the Nations’ event in November 2022. (61016021)

An award of £5,000 will fund extra equipment and resources to deliver new projects at Grantham’s Jubilee Church Life Centre and extend activities within its community hub.

There are plans for cafes and toddler groups to extend into extra rooms, plus a new youth group. A craft group and basic cookery courses are also in the pipeline and volunteers will have the opportunity of certificated training.

In the Deepings, new life-saving defibrillators will replace outdated equipment thanks to approval of a £4,896 grant to the Lincolnshire Integrated Volunteer Emergency Service (LIVES).

The ‘Defibs for Deepings’ will improve the care and outcome of anyone suffering a cardiac arrest and means each of the four LIVES emergency responders based in the Deepings area will receive a new mobile defibrillator.

Any constituted group and organisation within South Kesteven can apply for SK Community Fund grants for projects or events that benefit the local community. Initial payments of 75 per cent enable work to start, with the final 25 per cent payable on project completion.

Applications are invited for small grants of between £100 and £2,000 and between £500 and £5,000 for community projects or to stage a community event.