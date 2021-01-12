Lincolnshire Police has released the results of its Christmas campaign against drink drivers and drug-users caught behind the wheel.

In December, 62 people were suspected of driving or being in charge of a vehicle while over the legal alcohol limit and 77 people were suspected of driving while impaired through controlled drugs.

Over the Christmas period a total of 139 people were arrested, are under an investigation and will most likely face court proceedings resulting in them losing their driving licence.

Sergeant Adie Scargill of Roads Policing said: “We target drink and drug drivers throughout the year and the results show how important it is we keep our focus on drivers who continue to break the law driving while impaired.

“Many of the arrests will lead to drivers being disqualified and this affects their employment and life in general.

"We will target those who chose to continue to drive while they are disqualified from doing so.

"I ask for the help of our communities with this. If you know someone is driving when they have been disqualified please tell us. Ring, report online or via Crimestoppers anonymously, we will do the rest."

During the Christmas period more drivers take a risk and drive while they are impaired through both alcohol and drugs. Officers prioritised this area of policing by stopping drivers in their tracks before they killed or seriously injured someone on the county's roads.

“The decisions drivers make are impaired when they have alcohol or drugs in their system," said sergeant Scargill.

"The more alcohol or drugs the worse their driving and the more dangerous they become.

"Disqualified drivers will not be covered by insurance policies.Help us take these irresponsible and dangerous drivers off the road and make our county's roads a safer place to use."