A large fire has broken out at an industrial estate in the Vale of Belvoir with dramatic pictures and video posted of the blaze on social media.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service says it has 15 appliances at the Langar Airfield industrial estate. A high volume pump is among appliances attending from the Grantham station.

The large fire at Langar airfield. Photo: Nottinghamshore Fire and Rescue. (35035624)

The Nottinghamshire service has asked residents nearby to keep windows and doors closed as they work hard to extinguish the fire.