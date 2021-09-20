A 15 year old British show jumping junior has launched her own equestrian clothing business in lockdown after the pandemic left her with more time.

Nottingham Girls' High School student, Robyn Wood, of Aslockton, decided to start during the first lockdown after finding she had more time on her hands and was frustrated with the lack of variety in equestrian clothes available.

The luxury equestrian clothing business launched in June earlier this year, and sells a range of products, including hoodies, gilets and riding tights

Robyn wearing a Det Fineste hoodie with her pony Ice (51266117)

Robyn has been surrounded by horses since she was 4 years old and has been getting up early to look after her pony before school and show jumping on weekends for the last 10 years.

Her mum, Nicola Wood, said: "In the first lockdown when all the schools were shut, she had a bit more time on her hands and was trying to find some clothing for herself and she couldn't find anything she liked.

"She said well I'm going to make my own and came down a few days later and said look I've drawn these and then it really took off."

Founder of Det Fineste, Robyn Wood, and model, Camilla Jane (51266093)

After drawing her designs Robyn got in touch with a company and had prototypes made, and after checking the material, fit and making any necessary amendments she ordered her first batch of hoodies.

Once her products arrived Robyn got in touch with Millside Country Store in Thurgarton, and after a presentation they agreed to stock her products in their store.

Robyn said: "I like seeing all my ideas come to life and I love seeing other people wearing my designs when we're out or spotting people wearing them on social media."

Not wanting a business name that is immediately linked to a horsey brand, Robyn named the business Det Fineste, which means 'the finest' in Danish.

Model Camilla Jane wearing Det Fineste riding tights and gilet (51266120)

Nicola added: "She spent her savings on it all from previous birthdays; it has been a massive lesson for her which is exactly what children need; it was passion and determination that drove her forwards.

"Even though Robyn has taken all this seriously and has held meetings and presentation's like an adult, she has had so much fun and that's what it's been about more than anything else, creating something to be proud of."

Robyn hopes to expand her clothes range with more designs alongside her GCSE's and may even expand the business into gym wear.

Robyn after a Vale View Equestrian competition (51266108)

After Det Fineste completes it's first year in business Robyn will be donating 10% of the profits to the Blue Cross Horse Charity, after being impressed with their services when she needed to re-home a horse.

Alongside her business and studies, Robyn is also a British Showjumping Junior and trains with the legendary showjumper, Jack Whittaker, who attended the same primary school as Robyn.

Robyn showjumping with her pony Ice (51266111)

International showjumper, Rachel Connor, is also a big supporter of Robyn's business and has worn Det Finiste designs to some of her competitions.