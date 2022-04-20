Armed Forces veterans have donated 150 Easter eggs to a centre for adults with learning disabilities.

Members of the Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club (AFVBC) presented the eggs last week to the Cree Centre which supports adults with learning difficulties and complex needs.

The eggs were later distributed to staff and service users at the Cree Centre after money was raised by veterans of the club and personnel from the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks.

Veterans present Easter eggs to the Cree Centre in Grantham. (56146365)

James Hill, who organises the regular breakfast meetings of the AFVBC at the Tollemache Inn in Grantham, said: "As always, it was a pleasure and never a chore whenever we can make a little bit of a difference and put smiles on peoples faces."

James added: "We as a AFVBC Breakfast Club like to donate to local organisations and on some occasions also national charities if we raise any money through activities.

"When it comes to Easter we like to keep it within the local community. In the past we have donated to The Children's Ward at Grantham Hospital and Sandon School a year later where they educate children with additional needs. And when Covid curfewed most of us, we had already collected a number of Easter eggs, so we distributed them out to a number of local care homes in and around Grantham.

"This year a member of our AFVBC suggested The Cree Centre. Its a daycare centre that provide assistance to adults with learning difficulties and everyday needs. The centre has a dozen or so regular staff and also a small number of volunteers to assist in all aspects of service users needs in order to lead normal lifestyles where possible.

"They have another location which is Fairview Farm, a residential home for some of their visitors who require additional support."