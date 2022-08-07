Column from Councillor Kelham Cooke, leader of South Kesteven District Council

I am pleased to be able to share the news that South Kesteven District Council is about to embark on an ambitious refurbishment of people’s homes at the Earlesfield Estate, where we are investing almost £4m on safety and improvement work to revitalise more than 150 council properties.

Replacement kitchens and bathrooms will be fitted in 143 of the homes, and there will be electrical, heating, and door upgrades in a similar number.

Councillor Kelham Cooke, chairman of InvestSK and leader of SKDC. (43763746)

Around 112 households will be temporarily rehomed to allow the work to take place using ten vacant properties on the estate.

An estate office will help residents can find out more and keep up to date with progress - which all adds up to some really good news for our tenants, who rely on us to be a responsible and proactive landlord.

Our work here is further evidence of the wider improvements we continue to see in our council housing services and our work with tenants showing we are eager to engage with all partners and stakeholders.

The background to this is that as part of its asbestos management plan, the council identified 152 post-war properties with asbestos containing material. Although not presenting an immediate risk of harm to residents, it is, of course, best practice to remove this.

It’s important to note that one of our key ambitions here at #TeamSK is to provide housing that meets the needs of all residents, and I am committed to us continuing our ambition as we seek to continue improving our existing stock while also building more council homes across our district.

Related to this, I was very proud recently to be involved in the handover of our latest social housing – five bungalows in Stamford - newly built for residents on our housing register.

Meeting the new tenants and being able to show them around their spacious bungalow in Trinity Road was a genuine thrill and I am looking forward to South Kesteven District Council doing more of the same in the near future.

All the teams at the council involved in this project, as well as our external partners, have delivered superb new homes, and our next major site will be at Swinegate, Grantham, a sheltered housing scheme for 20 units.

Together, these far-reaching projects form part of our ongoing work to deliver a housing service that we can all be proud of, which meets all aspects of the Regulator of Social Housing’s Homes Standard.

Our housing team have undertaken an immense amount of work since we identified issues with the management of our housing stock, and through this hard work we are starting to see significant improvements, and I will admit we still have a way to go on this journey but we are heading in the right direction.