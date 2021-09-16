Lincolnshire County Council has been successful in securing £169,000 to plant trees in non-woodland settings, including in Grantham, Londonthorpe and Ropsley.

Funded by Central Government's Local Authority Treescapes Fund, the county council will now work with volunteers, farmers, land-owners, district, town and parish councils to plant trees across the county.

Councillor Colin Davie, executive member for environment at Lincolnshire County Council, explains: "We have a really ambitious plan for tree planting in Lincolnshire – particularly in hedgerows, parklands, along footpaths and riverbanks and in copses and shelterbelts.

Coun Colin Davie (5086186)

"Trees in these settings are really valuable as they can make a huge difference to carbon absorption, flood protection and give great support for biodiversity.

"Currently, we have identified schemes in Grantham, Lincoln, Gainsborough, Spalding, Bourne and Horncastle, plus many smaller communities around the county. We're also looking to plant more trees along the Lincoln Eastern Bypass and on the County Farms Estates. We also have plans to create something special for the Queen's 70th Jubilee.

"We’re looking forward to working with local volunteers to get the trees in the ground!"

Tree planting will be discussed at Lincolnshire's first Climate Summit on October 13, 2021. To find out more or to register for tickets visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/greenmasterplan

Earlier this year, nearly 2,000 people objected to plans for a major housing development at the Prince William of Gloucester barracks in Grantham which would result in 67,000 trees being felled.