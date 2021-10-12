A six-bedroom property has been put on the market for more than £1 million near Grantham.

The detached period stone house, set in Little Humby, is a substantial 17th century listed farm house with 19th century alterations and extensions.

It has four reception rooms across three floors in addition to a separate office building.

Credit: Savills - Stamford, The exterior of the property (52159410)

The property has a high degree of privacy and attractive views due to an extensive garden of 1.68 acres, which includes a tennis court.

There is also a detached two-bedroom cottage within the grounds.

There is a stable barn with two looseboxes, a workshop and granary store barn in the grounds.

Credit: Savills - Stamford, One of the bedrooms (52159407)

The nearest primary school is 1.1 miles away and the property is on the Stamford Endowed School's bus route and seven miles away from Grantham's Grammar Schools.

This property is also 5.7 miles from Grantham railway station

Credit: Savills - Stamford, The tennis courts (52159413)

Credit: Savills - Stamford, one of the reception rooms (52159416)

Credit: Savills - Stamford, Some of the garden area (52159404)

Credit: Savills - Stamford, The kitchen (52159398)