Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Property near Grantham goes on the market for more than £1 million

By Laycie Beck
-
l.beck@newarkadvertiser.co.uk
Published: 12:02, 12 October 2021
 | Updated: 12:03, 12 October 2021

A six-bedroom property has been put on the market for more than £1 million near Grantham.

The detached period stone house, set in Little Humby, is a substantial 17th century listed farm house with 19th century alterations and extensions.

It has four reception rooms across three floors in addition to a separate office building.

Credit: Savills - Stamford, The exterior of the property (52159410)
Credit: Savills - Stamford, The exterior of the property (52159410)

The property has a high degree of privacy and attractive views due to an extensive garden of 1.68 acres, which includes a tennis court.

There is also a detached two-bedroom cottage within the grounds.

There is a stable barn with two looseboxes, a workshop and granary store barn in the grounds.

Credit: Savills - Stamford, One of the bedrooms (52159407)
Credit: Savills - Stamford, One of the bedrooms (52159407)

The nearest primary school is 1.1 miles away and the property is on the Stamford Endowed School's bus route and seven miles away from Grantham's Grammar Schools.

This property is also 5.7 miles from Grantham railway station

Credit: Savills - Stamford, The tennis courts (52159413)
Credit: Savills - Stamford, The tennis courts (52159413)
Credit: Savills - Stamford, one of the reception rooms (52159416)
Credit: Savills - Stamford, one of the reception rooms (52159416)
Credit: Savills - Stamford, Some of the garden area (52159404)
Credit: Savills - Stamford, Some of the garden area (52159404)
Credit: Savills - Stamford, The kitchen (52159398)
Credit: Savills - Stamford, The kitchen (52159398)
Credit: Savills - Stamford, The stable and barn area at the property (52159401)
Credit: Savills - Stamford, The stable and barn area at the property (52159401)
Grantham Homes News Laycie Beck
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE