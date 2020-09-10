18 more cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Lincolnshire

Government figures reported 18 new positive tests for Covid-19 in Lincolnshire.

Three new cases have been confirmed in South Kesteven where there have been 51 deaths so far from the virus.

This means there have been 187 cases in our region (Greater Lincolnshire) since September 1, compared to 204 for the whole month of August.

Corona virus: vial with corona virus, and stock chart covid-19. (41423361)

The county saw a surge in cases confirmed over the weekend, and health bosses have urged people to stick to social distancing measures in response.

New “Rule of Six” measures have also been brought in by central government as cases spiked nationally.

Meanwhile, people are facing delays of up to three days or long distance travelling as those without symptoms are asked not to book without good cause.

Nationally, cases have spiked by 2,919 to 358,138 cases, while deaths increased by 14 to 41,608.

There were no further deaths confirmed in NHS figures or in the government’s own tally, which also includes deaths outside of hospitals or outside the county.

Earlier today, hospital bosses confirmed there were no coronavirus-positive patients in hospitals in Lincolnshire .