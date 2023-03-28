An 18-year-old who has been diagnosed with cancer will shave his head to raise money to help others who are going through the same situation as him.

Brandon Riches, from Grantham, will begin chemotherapy on March 30 to treat stage 2A Hodgkin's Lymphoma Cancer after being diagnosed on March 15.

He has therefore decided to have his head shaved at Arish Barbers in Westgate on April 4 to raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust.

Brandon Riches and his girlfriend Lacey. (63235446)

Brandon's mum, Zoe Clarke, said: “I'm beyond proud of him for raising money for other teenagers going the same thing as he is.

"It's going to be a tough time but he's strong and will smash it.”

Brandon has already raised £350 via a GoFundMe page and said he is "very grateful" for all the donations received so far.

He said: "I've had a long past couple of months, struggling to do physical tasks without feeling like I have been in the gym all morning, just from simple things like getting changed or having a shower."

Brandon explained that, after visiting A&E and having scans, an unknown mass was found growing in the middle of his chest.

He continued: "I was then sent for further scans and a biopsy over the weeks.

"After playing the waiting game for nearly a month after my biopsy, I finally got my results on March 15 and have been diagnosed with stage 2A Hodgkin's Lymphoma cancer.

"With me being 18, I have been referred to a young teenage cancer centre in Nottingham and will start my first day of chemotherapy on March 30 for the next four months.

"When I start my chemotherapy I will have a dosage of treatment every day from March 30 to April 3, meaning I will most likely begin to lose my hair."

This gave Brandon the idea of shaving his head on April 4, which he hopes will raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust.

Brandon said he wants to "help others going through the same situation I will be".

To donate or find more, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/hair-shave-for-tct

"Any donations will help no matter how much or how little is it," he added. "I will appreciate it massively and will all go towards the trust."