Visitors will be returning to the 1940s during the first Belvoir Revisited event.

On Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29, a wartime weekend will be returning to Belvoir for its second outing.

There will be swing bands, jazz singers, living history encampments and classic cars across the Castle's cannonade and front lawn.

The event will be taking place in front of the Regency home that played an important role in offering a secure repository for the National Archives during the Second World War.

History will be brought to life over the weekend as visitors can watch a skirmish display by infantry soldiers, explore an air raid shelter and check out the British and German encampments.

There will also be an appearance by the US Infantry Group to share the experiences of the humble infantry soldier, who was the backbone of the US army in WW2.

Vintage live music will be provided by entertainers who will be performing a host of wartime favourites.

Emma Stenning, Belvoir CEO, said: "Our Belvoir Revisited offer is a great way to enjoy the castle in a new way on every visit and this first weekend is set to be a barnstorming affair.

"With our new adventure playground due to open this summer too and our ever expanding food and drink offer, Belvoir is a great day out for all ages."

From May until September, there will be six Belvoir Revisited events which will transport visitors through history.

These will include English Civil War, Steampunk and Medieval re-enactment weekends coming up over the summer.

For more information visit https://www.belvoircastle.com/