A 1940s vintage event marked the reopening of Belvoir Castle at the weekend.

Entertainers, re-enactors and musicians were there to create a vintage 1940s atmosphere and entertain visitors.

Organisers at Belvoir Castle say they were delighted with the event and feedback from visitors on Saturday and Sunday was very positive. They said those who had helped to put on the event were all keen to be involved in delivering another 1940s event next year.

Highlights included visitors dancing on the Cannonade lawn to Johnny Victory, Charlotte Porter and the Kalamazoo Band; the war re-enactors with their display tank and even an appearance from 'Winston Churchill'.

Belvoir Castle house manager Anna Field said: "The team is absolutely delighted with how it all went. It was fantastic to see all the visitors that turned up in 1940s fashion, and we enjoyed seeing lots of people entering into the celebratory spirit of the weekend and dancing along to the music and songs of the era.

"We certainly hope to do it all again next year."

The castle has reopened its door to the public after the easing of lockdown restrictions and has a new Regency tearoom - The Avery - serving afternoon tea.