A steam locomotive dating back to the 1950s was spotted near Grantham.

On November 8, photographer Paul Clark captured the Steam locomotive 7029 'Clun Castle' as it crossed the River Witham bridge at Saltersford to the south of Grantham

'Clun Castle' was built by British Railways at Swindon works in 1950 and is presently based at the Tyseley Steam Trust in Birmingham.

Paul Clark pictured the steam locomotive 7029 'Clun Castle' as it crossed the River Witham bridge at Saltersford to the south of Grantham on November 8. (60528418)

Paul explained that the train was a private charter from Lincoln to Peterborough.