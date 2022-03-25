Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

South Kesteven District Council approves 199 new homes for Corby Glen

By Matthew Taylor
-
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 10:49, 25 March 2022
 | Updated: 10:49, 25 March 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A council planning committee conditionally approved an application for 199 new homes in a village.

South Kesteven District Council's planning committee voted unanimously yesterday (Thursday, March 24) to approve a new housing development in Corby Glen on land between Bourne Road and Swinstead Road.

The 8.5ha site is currently used for agricultural purposes and is next to a 66-house development that was approved back in January.

Grantham Politics Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE