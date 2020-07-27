The Meres leisure centre reopened today (Monday) - although its swimming pools are to remain closed.

The leisure centre, in Trent Road, is operated on behalf of South Kesteven District Council by 1Life, which says it has used the period of closure as an opportunity to "upskill, upgrade and redefine its health and safety procedures as well as its operating standards to ensure social distancing and hygiene is at the highest levels".

The operator said changes within the facilities mean that it is safe for people to exercise at a safe distance to other exercisers, while cleaning schedules have been increased and 1Life staff will be carrying out cleaning routines each hour. Increased sanitisation stations have been installed.