A family say they are devastated after three motorbikes worth a total of £12,000 were stolen last night.

The bikes were stolen from a garage in Gonerby Hill Foot.

The stolen bikes are a Honda CRF 250 2019 with twin yoshi pipes, a Yamaha yzf250 21 monster edition and a Yamaha yz 125 04.

The stolen Yamaha yz 125 04. (51258724)

Zak Le Hair posted this morning on Facebook that there would be a reward of £2,000 for information leading to the recovery of the bikes.

Zak said: "Three bikes stolen from my mum and dad's garage last night. Please make these bikes too hot to handle and share this post!

"As you can imagine having over 12k of bikes stolen, we are devastated."

Anybody with information about the stolen bikes can contact Zak on his Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/zak.lehair or call police on 101.

