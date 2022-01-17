Organiser of the 33rd RotarySwimarathon, the Rotary Club of Grantham, is delighted to have 180 teams signed up for this year’s event.

There are still 20 lanes remaining for the Swimarathon which will take place at The Meres leisure centre from February 4 to 6.

Leader of the event Roger Graves said: "Quite clearly people are keen to get back in the pool and we are delighted with the response.

Roger Graves at RotarySwimarathon 2021. (48702719)

"We still have 20 lanes remaining and would love to fill them from any organisation, business, school or just a family team – its great fun and supports local charities and deserving causes in and around the Grantham area."

The remaining slots are across the three days. Any teams wishing to register for the event should go to www.rotaryswimarathon.org or they can text their interest to 07454-941349.

The event, one of the biggest fundraising events in Lincolnshire, has over the previous 32 years raised a staggering £900,000 supporting local charities.

Anyone wishing to donate to the event can do so at www.justgiving.com/rotaryclub-grantham

There is no entry fee with all the costs covered by corporate sponsors – Downtown, Grantham Estates, Belvoir Letting, Newton Fallowell Estate Agents, KBR Gas Services, Vale Protective Coatings, Hood Parkes, Specsavers, HSBC Bank, Viking Signs, Printhub and Worth Waynflete Foundation.