200 tonnes of waste catch fire at commercial premises near Grantham

By Graham Newton
Published: 09:41, 11 August 2020
 | Updated: 09:43, 11 August 2020

Firefighters were called to a large blaze last night after 200 tonnes of waste caught fire.

Crews from Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire attended the incident at a commercial premises in Great Gonerby.

The crews were called at 10.25pm.

Firefighters tackled a large fire in the Gtreat Gonerby area last night. (40248249)
A spokesman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said earlier this morning that 200 tonnes of waste was "well alight".

More details to come.

