200 tonnes of waste catch fire at commercial premises near Grantham

Firefighters were called to a large blaze last night after 200 tonnes of waste caught fire.

Crews from Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire attended the incident at a commercial premises in Great Gonerby.

The crews were called at 10.25pm.

Firefighters tackled a large fire in the Gtreat Gonerby area last night. (40248249)

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said earlier this morning that 200 tonnes of waste was "well alight".

More details to come.

