200 tonnes of waste catch fire at commercial premises near Grantham
Published: 09:41, 11 August 2020
| Updated: 09:43, 11 August 2020
Firefighters were called to a large blaze last night after 200 tonnes of waste caught fire.
Crews from Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire attended the incident at a commercial premises in Great Gonerby.
The crews were called at 10.25pm.
A spokesman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said earlier this morning that 200 tonnes of waste was "well alight".
More details to come.
