Firefighters were called to a large blaze last night after 200 tonnes of waste caught fire.

Crews from Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire attended the incident at the Lincolnshire County Council depot in Occupation Lane, Gonerby Moor.

The crews were called at 10.25pm.

The Lincolnshire County Council depot in Occupation Lane, Gonerby Moor, where 200 tonnes of waste caught fire. (40258683)

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said earlier this morning that 200 tonnes of waste was "well alight".

They added: "We initially had four fire appliances at this incident which involves mixed dry recycling materials within a portal frame building. They have been using two main jets, one hose reel and two breathing apparatus.

"Two appliances from Horncastle and Leverton remain at the scene, although the fire is now mainly extinguished.

Fire engines outside the Lincolnshire County Council depot in Occupation Lane, Gonerby Moor, where 200 tonnes of waste caught fire.(40258694)

"Because of the nature of compacted recycling materials, relief crews will be attending later on and we anticipate we will have crews there all day and there may still be smoke visible. There were no injuries and the cause is unknown at the moment."

The Lincolnshire County Council depot in Occupation Lane, Gonerby Moor, where 200 tonnes of waste caught fire. (40258691)

