2020 put on hold as Grantham am-dram groups plan productions for next year

Amateur dramatics groups in Grantham are putting 2020 on hold after the coronavirus pandemic put paid to plans for this year’s productions.

Grantham Dramatic Society (GDS) and St Peter’s Hill Players have had to cancel productions they were rehearsing for this year.

GDS were due to stage Vice Versa, a ‘side-splitting comedy romp’ by Phil Porter, at Guildhall Arts Centre, but the decision was made to post-pone this to June next year.