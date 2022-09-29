A charity ball marked its 20th year by raising £4,200 for good causes.

The 20th anniversary of the Naomi Ball was "one of the best" yet, as the event raised money for charity in memory of Grantham girl Naomi Fardell, who was born with congenital heart problems and died aged two-and-a-half.

Organised by Naomi's parents Dean and Michelle Fardell, the ball was held at Belton Woods Hotel on Saturday night with a few celebrities making appearances.

The Naomi Fund raises money for Great Ormond Street Hospital, Heartlink children's charity at Glenfield Hospital and the Kingfisher Children's Unit and palliative care at Grantham Hospital.

Around 170 people attended the event, with a raffle and auction helping to raise funds.

Lauren Murray, of X Factor fame, provided the entertainment for the evening, with Dean describing her as "absolutely fantastic".

The main guest for the night was retired boxer Michael Watson, former British Commonwealth middleweight champion, known best for his fight with Chris Eubank in 1991 which left him in a coma for 40 days.

Dean said: "[Michael] went down a storm. I don’t think I’ve had anyone down there that everyone flocked round.

“People loved him and he was dancing. It was very emotional to see it all and to see him really enjoying himself."

Dean met Michael while working as the official photographer for the London Ex-Boxers Association.

After learning from Dean about the Naomi Fund, Michael wanted to help out and will be at next year's ball.

Dean added: "“He is such a lovely man. He can communicate quite well.

“I think out of all the guests we’ve had, he was the best, and he wants to come back next year, he enjoyed the event that much."

Also in attendance were Martin Power, a former British bantamweight champion boxer with 23 wins from 29 fights, and Peter Heymer, a light heavyweight who was champion of England.

Dean added: “It was well attended and I think it was one of the best nights we’ve had. We had some fantastic auction prizes.

“It’s 21 years next year and we really need a good sponsor behind it or even small sponsors to help us push it out that little bit further and help pick up some of the costs. It’s for a good cause.

“We are looking for someone to come on board with us. Every little helps whether it’s a table sponsorship or small advert in the programme, it all helps the charity."

If you are interested in sponsoring or want to help out, email: dean.fardell@ntlworld.com

Next year's event will take place on September 23, with Michael returning as well as one or two more surprises.

