Twenty-two extra jobs are promised in an expansion of David Wilson Trailers Limited at Colsterworth.

South Kesteven District Council has approved a hybrid planning application on land off Honey Pot Lane, Colsterworth.

The company gained full approval for three buildings for B1, B2 and B8 uses, plus outline approval for two further buildings with B1, B2 and B8 uses.

SKDC policies tend to oppose development in rural areas but a council report said: “The applicant has demonstrated through a business plan that expansion of their site is necessary for continued success of the established business and that it will have long term economic benefits for the area. Furthermore, the characteristics of the site are such that it would not appear as an encroachment into open countryside and would represent an effective use of unused land.”

David Wilson has 16 full and p/t staff, and expects to increase this to 29 staff in 1-5 years and 38 staff within 5-10 years.