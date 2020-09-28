22 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Lincolnshire

There have been 22 new cases of coronavirus in Lincolnshire today (Monday).

The number of cases in South Kesteven has risen by 13 over the weekend to a total of 549 so far.

The total number of deaths from coronavirus in South Kesteven remains at 51.

Coronavirus. COVID-19. 3D Render. (42345022)

It means there have been 712 cases of coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire so far in September.

NHS figures earlier today showed no new coronavirus-related deaths reported in the region's hospitals.

The government’s own figures, which also includes deaths outside of hospitals or outside the county, also did not report any new fatalities.

Nationally, cases increased by 4,044 to 439,013 while deaths increased by 13 to 42,001.