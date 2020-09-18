24 new cases of Covid-19 are confirmed in Lincolnshire

There have been 24 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Lincolnshire today, with two in South Kesteven.

There have been a total of 511 cases in South Kesteven and 51 deaths.

Earlier today health bosses in Lincolnshire confirmed the virus would be a part of the 'new normal' in schools until spring.

Coronavirus. COVID-19. 3D Render. (42294745)

They also revealed 10,000 tests had been carried out in the county, despite issues with capacity and booking.

But a local lockdown was considered unlikely as restrictions were tightened in other areas of the country.

Nationally, cases increased by 4,322 to 385,936 cases on Thursday, while deaths increased by 27 to 41,732.

There were no further hospital deaths confirmed for the Greater Lincolnshire regions in NHS figures or the government’s own tally, which also includes deaths outside of hospitals or outside the county.