The 250,000th Covid vaccination administered by K2 Healthcare was given to a Sleaford woman at The Meres, Grantham, last Friday (December 17).

Having been one of the first vaccination sites to open in December 2020, the vaccination centre at the Meres has gone from strength to strength, smashing through a number of key milestones along the way.

K2 Healthcare offers jabs at The Meres, pop-up services in the Sleaford area, and visits care homes and housebound people.

“I can’t really get my head around the fact that we have given a quarter of a million Covid vaccinations – across first doses, second doses and booster doses – in a couple of days over a year,” comments Darren Altus, operations director, K2 Healthcare, Grantham and Sleaford Area Primary Care Networks.

“It’s crazy to think about where we were just over a year ago, with the first vaccines being rolled out, as well as the success of the programme to-date, which is down to people coming forwards to get jabbed, and of course the immense hard work that our vaccination teams continue to put in day after day.”

Andrea Odam, from Sleaford, was the lucky recipient of the 250,000th vaccination, and also received some flowers presented to her by Darren.

“I had no idea the vaccination centre was about to hit this target and was even more surprised that I was the recipient of the 250,000th dose,” explains Andrea. “But I am very pleased to have been that person, most of all I am pleased to have been able to get my covid booster.”

Darren Altus, operations director, K2 Healthcare, Grantham and Sleaford Area Primary Care Networks, presents flowers to Andrea Odam, from Sleaford, who received the 250,000th vaccination given by K2 Healthcare at the Meres Vaccination Centre. (53833836)

With the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, getting boosted is even more important now.

“With Christmas just over a week away, getting your booster vaccination is critical, but we’re also urging people who’ve maybe only had one vaccination to-date, or possibly none at all, to also come forwards as quickly as possible,” adds Dr Adriaan van Biljon, clinical director, K2 Healthcare, Grantham and Rural Primary Care Network.

There is good availability of vaccinations, including boosters, across the county at vaccination centres like the Meres, and there is more information available via https://lincolnshireccg.nhs.uk/grab-a-jab/.

In addition, the county’s two Mass Vaccination Centres at PRSA, Boston, and at the Lincolnshire Showground are offering walk-in boosters for people aged 18 and over, as well as booked appointments via the National Booking System.

From left: Dr Adriaan van Biljon, Rebecca Neno, Darren Altus and Andrea Odam. (53833832)

Dr van Biljon added: “We’re now vaccinating 2,000 people a day here at the Meres, and we have plenty of appointments still available before Christmas to book via the National Booking System or by calling 119.

“We’ve done everything we can, now it is down to everyone else to do their bit and come forwards for their jab. It’s a simple message - get boosted now to get the maximum protection against covid, including against the Omicron variant.

“And if you are looking to book an appointment or waiting to be contacted by your local NHS, as soon as you are called please come forwards and take up the offer of a vaccination."